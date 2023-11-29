Betty Jo Haynes (nee Hart), 83, passed November 23, 2023. Beloved wife of the late William H. Haynes. Loving mother of Mario Rodgers, Jerald Rodgers, Tawanna Rodgers, Tammy Rodgers (deseaced), Jonathan Boucher, Andrew Haynes and Cindy Haynes; Stepmother of Bill Haynes, Donald Haynes, Danny Haynes and Darrell Haynes; Grandmother of Brandon Lawson, Austin Haynes, Britney Haynes, Tiffany Haynes, Lauren Kipp, Isaac Kipp, Trey Casey and the late Doc Haynes; Great grandmother of Lilyana, Aleah, William and Lucy; Sister of Joe D. Hart (deceased, Enoch Newborn (deceased), Frances Gottuso and James Hart. Services at a later date.