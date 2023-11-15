Ella Darline Wash, age 82, of Hamersville, Ohio died Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was retired from American Book Company. Ella was born December 18, 1940 in Somerset, Kentucky the daughter of the late Leslie and Bannie (Dick) Phelps. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Roger Wash, two sons – Robin Wash and David Durbin, one daughter-in-law – Mary Wash and one sister – Ruby Christine Ellison.

Mrs. Wash is survived by six children – George Durbin and wife Julie of Huber Heights, Ohio, Darrell Durbin of South Lebanon, Ohio, Cheyenne Wash and husband Kyle Gillman of Georgetown, Ohio, Ricky Wash of Cincinnati, Ohio, Randy Wash and wife Linda of Hamersville, Ohio and Rachel Lefker and husband Tommy of Williamsburg, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and special friend – Dona Wilcox of Hamilton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 20, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

