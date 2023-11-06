Jacky Lee Todd, 63, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 3, 2023 at his residence. He was a hard working carpenter his entire life. He was a “Jack” of all trades. Mr. Todd was born January 30, 1960 in Somerset, Kentucky the son of Joanne (Keith) Childers of Mt. Orab, Ohio and the late Forrest E. Todd.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Todd is survived by two sons – Mathew “Aaron” Todd (Katie) of Union, Kentucky and Clayton Todd (Brook) of Yulee, Florida; eleven grandchildren – Gracie Knipp, Savana Todd, Tucker Todd, George Thrift, Noah Thrift, Samuel Thrift, Carter Thrift, Presley Todd, Piper Todd, Logan Marsh and Mason Marsh; one great-grandchild – Kashton McCoy; two sisters – Deborah Poole (Bill) of Sardinia, Ohio and Kathy Burbage (Rusty) of Hillsboro, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 10, 2023 at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Ohio is serving the family.

