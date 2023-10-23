Thomas Michael Crowley, 92, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023 at his home. He was a United States Navy Korean War Era Veteran, a Electronic Engineer, a farmer, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and supporter of the Ripley Community Food Pantry. Mr. Crowley was born December 30, 1930 in Norwood, Ohio the son of the late Thomas Michael and Edna Mary (Reinhold) Crowley. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Dortha “Dot” Irene (Deaton) Crowley; two daughters Debbie Selzer and Gale Hollands; one son – Shawn Crowley.

Mr. Crowley is survived by five children – Mike Crowley (Janet) of Williamsburg, Ohio, Sandy Long (Mike) of Midland, Ohio, Dale Napier of Georgia, Dianne Vize (Mike) of Aberdeen, Ohio and Mary Adams (John) of Ripley, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; sister – Mary Farmer of Amelia, Ohio; son-in-law – David Hollands of Williamsburg, Ohio and his loving companion – his dog Ding-a-ling.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 27, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Fr. Frank Amberger will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Community Food Pantry P.O. Box 322 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

