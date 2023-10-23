Charolet Mae Rockey, 76, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 20, 2023 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a healthcare worker and retired from the former Brown County General Hospital after thirty-seven years of service. She was an avid reader, gardener and loved all animals. Mrs. Rockey was born August 5, 1947 in Lewis County, Kentucky the daughter of the late William Roy and Emma Lee (Gilbert) Riggs. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Louis “Dickie” Rockey; one sister – Nickie Sawyers and one brother – Roy Riggs.

Mrs. Rockey is survived by four children – Joe Rockey (Julie) of Georgetown, Ohio, Darrell Rockey (Jennifer) of Georgetown, Ohio, Kelly Peskin (Scott) of Batavia, Ohio and Lisa Tomlin (Kes) of Walkersville, Maryland; ten grandchildren – Trevor Tomlin (Destiny), Jessica Carpenter (Tim), Kylie Tomlin, Ian Peskin (Madison), Abbie Downs (Justin), Kate Richendollar (Anthony), Blake Rockey, Clayton Green, Jacob Rockey (Terra) and EmmaLee Rockey; seven great-grandchildren – Luke Tomlin, Levi Tomlin, Jackson Carpenter, Mila Carpenter, Salem Downs, Ember Richendollar, Hunter Rockey and three great-grandchildren on the way; one sister – Rita Mock; one brother – Vincent Riggs; her beloved friend since gradeschool – aunt Katy Foster; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Private interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Brown County Animal Animal Shelter 100 Veterans Blvd. Georgetown, Ohio 45121 www.bchsohio.org -or- The Karen Wellington Foundation 3825 Edwards Rd., Suite 103 Cincinnati, Ohio 45209 www.karenwellingtonfoundation.org

