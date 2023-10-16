Eastern’s Vivian Grimes delivers a pass during the Oct. 5 match against Western Brown. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Shayla Bailey sets up to launch a shot in the Lady Broncos’ Oct. 5 win at Eastern. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Natalie Rice delivers a pass in the Lady Broncos’ Oct. 5 win at Eastern. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Lilah Flores (No. 10) and Eastern’s Gabrielle Lamb (No. 16) battle for possession in the Oct. 5 match at Eastern Brown High School. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Kendall Hanlon launches a shot in the Lady Broncos’ Oct. 5 win at Eastern. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Izzy Conley sets up to deliver a pass in the Lady Broncos’ Oct. 5 win at Eastern. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Hadley Jones gets set to launch a shot in the Lady Broncos’ Oct. 5 win at Eastern. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Lady Broncos rose to an overall record of 11-1-1 with their non-league victory at Eastern Brown High School on Oct. 5.

It was Western Brown freshman Kendall Hanlon firing for a goal with 32:27 to go in the first half to give the Lady Broncos an early 1-0 lead.

Without another goal being scored in the first half, it was Western Brown leading 1-0 at halftime break.

Western Brown got second half goals from senior Hadley Jones and sophomore Shayla Bailey while holding the Lady Warriors scoreless throughout the match for a 3-0 victory.

Western Brown’s senior goalkeeper Gabriella Griffith recorded the shutout with three saves on the night.

Western Brown junior Lillie Abbott, Hanlon, and Jones all recorded one assist each in the win at Eastern.

The Lady Broncos were in second in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division standings at 7-1 behind 8-0 Batavia heading into this week. The Lady Broncos were scheduled to host Batavia on Oct. 10 for a league match, in search of their seventh straight victory.

The Lady Warriors stood at an overall record of 5-7-3 after their loss to Western Brown.