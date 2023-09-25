Horse shows are held in the main ring throughout the week of the Brown County Fair. This year’s fair runs Sept. 25-30. Photo by Wade Linville

The Brown County Fair provides fun for the whole family. Photo by Wade Linville

The wait is over! The 2023 Brown County Fair kicks off today, Monday, Sept. 25 and runs through Sept. 30 at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown.

Monday’s Junior Fair events began with the B-Fit Mile Walk at 8 a.m., starting at Rhonemus Hall.

The Brown County Fair parade line-up takes place around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, followed by the King/Queen Contest at the Danny Gray Activity Center.

Tuesday’s Junior Fair events include the poultry, dairy, goat, and horse skill-a-thons beginning at 9 a.m., as well as the Market Barrow Show. Horse shows also begin on Tuesday.

The cheer competition is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the main ring, while the truck and tractor pulls begin at 7 p.m.

Senior Citizen’s Day at the Brown County Fair is Thursday, Sept. 28 with gates opening at 8 a.m.

Thursday’s entertainment includes the Gaslight Theatre Band at 3 p.m. in the Danny Gray Activity Center, and the Queen City Cloggers performing in the Northeast Building at 5 p.m.

The annual Veterans Recognition Service will take place at 6 p.m. in the main ring with music by the Liberty Bank.

The livestock judging contest will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 in the Wallace Barn.

The Friday Junior Fair animal sale begins at 3 p.m.

The 4-H and Junior Fair Awards ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 with the Junior Fair Sale beginning at 11 a.m.

Also known as the Little State Fair, you can expect a huge turnout once again at the Brown County Fair in Georgetown.

For more information on this year’s Brown County Fair, visit https://thelittlestatefair.com.