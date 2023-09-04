John R. Edgington, 67, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Lakota High School and Southern Ohio College, both in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Edgington was retired from Brown Mackie College in Cincinnati where he was facilities manager and taught C.A.D.D. He was also a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Ripley, where he served as a trustee. Mr. Edgington was born May 18, 1956 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Mary Medlock. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Velma Edgington.

Mr. Edgington is survived by his loving wife of forty years – Judith Kratzer Edgington; one son – Mark Edgington of Cincinnati, Ohio; one grandson – Ian Edgington of South Carolina; one brother – Clifford Shelley of Trenton, Ohio; two sisters – Linda Cisneros of Texas and Susan Medlock of London, Kentucky; two brothers-in-law – Richard Kratzer (Cindy) of Ripley, Ohio and Larry Kratzer of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Maribeth Kratzer of Ripley, Ohio; aunt – Geneva Edgington of Florence, Kentucky; several cousins, including R.J. Edgington (Debbie) of Florence, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dave Warren and Rev. Doug Brown will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 367 of Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: First Southern Baptist Church 521 S. Second Street Ripley, Ohio 45167

