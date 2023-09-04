Joy Lynn Cooper, age 65, of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Twp, Ohio. She was a retired bank teller for Bank One and pastor’s wife and a member of the Feesburg Worship Center for twenty-one years. Joy was born December 26, 1957 in Waynesville, Ohio the daughter of the late Wayne and Hulda (Isaacs) Livingston. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister – Annette Cook.

Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband Richard “Rick” Cooper; three children – Jenny Peters and husband Chris and Rachel Conley and husband Jason all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Rick Cooper and wife Lauren of Hebron, Kentucky; one brother – Gerald Livingston of Lebanon, Ohio; one sister – Rhonda Smith of Lebanon, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Kristen Grebe and husband Shane, Kasey Cruz and husband Jose, Riese Peters, McKenna Marlow and husband Ezra, Logan Peters, Kyla Conley and Isabella Conley all of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Kendall Cooper and Cameron Cooper both of Hebron, Kentucky and four great grandchildren – Jackson and Dakota Grebe and JJ and Lucas Cruz all of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the True Life Christian Church, 15117 Eastwood Road, Williamsburg, Ohio. Larry Baker will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Direct MS at 4075 32 Ave NW, Calgary, AB, T3B 6G6, https://www.direct-ms.org/

