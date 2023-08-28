Malena Christine Caudill, 65, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at her home. She was the Owner/Stylist of The Hair Place in Aberdeen, Ohio and was a member of Faithway Baptist Church in Maysville, Kentucky. Mrs. Caudill was born April 27, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles Parker and Loretta Ann (Seymour) Sowers. She was also preceded in death by two brothers – Rick Sowers and Dwayne Metcalf and her best companion – Sammie.

Mrs. Caudill is survived by her loving husband of forty-six years – Chris Caudill; three sons – Eric Caudill (Rebecca) of Mayslick, Kentucky, Greg Caudill of Aberdeen, Ohio and Chris Caudill, Jr. (Meghan) of Aberdeen, Ohio; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with the seventh on the way; three sisters – Diana Wilson of Sardinia, Ohio, Sharon Cavatorta of Mt. Carmel, Illinois and Rhonda Morgan of Aberdeen, Ohio; two brothers – Stanley Metcalf of Sardinia, Ohio and Louis Page of Hamilton County, Ohio; many sisters and brothers in law that were best friends to her.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Kevin Bell will officiate. Visitation (open to the public) will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com