Brown County 4-H Clubs will be well-represented at this year’s Ohio State Fair, as a number of 4-H Club members of the county have qualified to compete at this year’s state fair in Columbus.

Katy Brassel, of the Northern Brown County Large Animal Club, qualified for her project “Sundresses and Jumpers”. Brassel also qualified for the state fair with her project “Why Trees Matter” and with her project on quilting.

Evelyn Dunn, of the Georgetown Hooves and Halters Club, qualified for the Ohio State Fair for her project for Junior Loungewear.

Rylie Cahall, of the Sardinia Buckeyes, qualified for the Ohio State Fair with her senior project “Look Great for Less”.

Ashley Rogers, of the Beef’s Up Club, qualified for the state fair with her project on communication. Rogers also qualified for the state fair with her project on grilling.

Emma Casey, of the Ripley Day Hill Dirt Kickers 4-H Club, qualified for the state fair with her junior project on getting started in art.

Sadie Wilhelmy, of the Ringleaders Club, qualified for the state fair with her project on junior scrap-booking.

Cecelia Clubb, of the Ringleaders 4-H Club, qualified for the state fair with her project on archery. Clubb also qualified for the state fair with her project “Tracking Your Health and Fitness”. She also qualified with her project on cooking.

Pierce Tkach, of the Jackson Jr. Farmers Club, qualified for the state fair with his project “Ready, Set, Mow”.

Olivia Wilhelmy, of the Ringleaders Club, qualified for the state fair with her cake decorating project.

Riley Attinger, of the Show Time Club, qualified for the state fair with her project on administering first aid.

Jennah Eubanks, of the Hamersville Livestock Club, qualified for the state fair with her project “Your Thoughts Matter”.

Shay Swingle, of the Young Achievers 4-H Club, qualified for the state fair with his project “Your Feelings Matter”.

Lindsey Rogers, of the Beef’s Up Club, qualified for the state fair with her cooking project.

Those qualifying for the Ohio State Fair Mock Job Interview contest include: Cole Gauche (Fayetteville 4-H), Ellie Hanselman (Georgetown Hooves and Halters), Grant Short (Show Time), Kennedy Short (Show Time), Natalie Slack (Jackson Jr. Farmers), Wylin Sloas (Mt. Orab Renegades), and Aiden Wilhelmy (Ringleaders).

The Ohio State Fair in Columbus kicked off July 26 and is scheduled to run through Aug. 6.