The residents of Mt. Orab were delighted to witness the grand re-opening of Daye Lily Beauty Bar & Boutique and DLK Auto Detail on the 200 block of Apple Street. The event took place on March 31, from 4-7 pm, and showcased the remarkable transformation of both establishments. The Brown County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a momentous ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate this joyous occasion.

The grand re-opening event was a resounding success, with numerous activities and offerings that delighted attendees. The Brown County Chamber of Commerce played an integral role in organizing the event, ensuring a memorable experience for all. The Chamber facilitated the ribbon cutting, officially marking the beginning of a new era for both Daye Lily Beauty Bar & Boutique and DLK Auto Detail.

Visitors at the event were treated to an engaging overview of the businesses, providing a glimpse into the unique services they offer. Attendees were captivated by the remarkable beauty products, expert beauty treatments, and carefully crafted boutique items available at Daye Lily Beauty Bar & Boutique. DLK Auto Detail showcased their exceptional automotive detailing services, ensuring every vehicle receives the utmost care and attention to detail.

To add to the excitement, attendees had the chance to participate in raffles and instant giveaways, making the evening even more thrilling. The presence of various vendors added to the festive atmosphere, providing attendees with an array of products and services to explore. Priority scheduling for services and exclusive special discounts were offered to those present, making it an opportune time for patrons to indulge in the finest beauty and auto detailing services in Mt. Orab.

Attendees also had the pleasure of indulging in sweet treats, adding a delightful touch to an already memorable evening. The Buckin’ Pig food truck made a special appearance, satisfying the appetites of those in attendance with their mouthwatering offerings.

The grand re-opening event of Daye Lily Beauty Bar & Boutique and DLK Auto Detail not only celebrated their revitalized spaces but also reinforced their commitment to providing exceptional services to the community. The owners and staff are grateful for the overwhelming support received from the residents of Mt. Orab and surrounding areas.

For more information about Daye Lily Beauty Bar & Boutique and DLK Auto Detail, please visit their respective social platforms on Facebook and www.dlkautodetail.com.