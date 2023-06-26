Juneteenth Celebration, Day in the Garden draw visitors to the village

Many people enjoyed their day in Ripley on Saturday, June 17. The day started at 10 a.m. with A Day in the Garden, an event in which people were able to tour various gardens in the historic district in Ripley. Many porches had items to sell such as native plants, homemade jams, local honey, stained glass, and more. Then visitors could move down to Parker Park and learn and enjoy Ripley’s Juneteenth Celebration.

The Juneteenth Celebration in Parker Park included a presentation and performance by Josh Strange, a Grammy nominated musician and educator. He teaches music at various Cincinnati Public Schools. He gave a short talk on the history of black music, following by a musical performance.

Next up for the Juneteenth Celebration in the park was Ripley native, Harriet Jackson Groh. Groh is very well known in the area for her talent at singing, performing at many events over the years. She was joined by the Beebe Chapel Under 50 Choir. They sang some gospel music selections. Groh also teaches music to the early grades at St. Michael School in Ripley and has spoken to many women’s groups across the area about her “Walk with the Lord.”

Food and games were available for people of all ages in the park.

The day ended with the unveiling of two items to honor the late Carl Westmoreland. He was the senior historian at the Underground Freedom Center. He loved Ripley and worked in so many ways to promote the village, well known for its history relating to the Underground Railroad. Westmoreland died in March of 2022.

Carol Stivers, president of the John P. Parker Historical Society, unveiled a plaque in honor of Westmoreland to be placed on a bench in the Parker Park. The plaque says, “This bench is dedicated in honor and in memory of Carl B. Westmoreland 1937 –2022 who loved and promoted Ripley, Ohio and the legacy of John Parker.”

Betty Campbell, president of Ripley Heritage, unveiled a portrait of Westmorland. Campbell spoke of their many adventures in search of local history.

Amber Dudley, Ripley Heritage board member, helped Campbell unveil the portrait and spoke about its special feature. In the lower right of the portrait is a QR Code where visitors to the Rankin House can hear through their phone the words of Westmoreland about why Ripley is special. He said that Ripley is a living museum; you can see not only the houses of John Rankin and John Parker but also other buildings that witnessed their work. Some of Carl’s family were on hand for the event and were proud of their grandfather’s work.

Next Saturday, June 24, will also be a big weekend in Ripley. The Barbeque on the Hill will take place on the grounds of the Rankin House from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with music, and Rankin House docent, Howard McClain, will speak on the research he has done on some of the Rankin sons.