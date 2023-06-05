Hazel Mae Layman, age 91, of Mt.Orab, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt.Orab Church of Christ, Brown County Senior Citizens and the Mt.Orab Homemakers. Hazel was born November 4, 1931 in Cranston, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruby (Wells) Lewis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years – Murl Garry Layman in 2016, one daughter – Brenda Layman and one brother – Charles Eugene Lewis.

Mrs. Layman is survived by five children – Beverly Lawwill and husband Gene of Batavia, Ohio, Gary L. Layman and wife Christine of Georgetown, Ohio, Belinda Newberry and husband John of Wichita, Kansas, Barbara Adamson and husband Rodney of Batavia, Ohio and Beth Ann Sroufe and husband Whitney of Red Oak, Ohio; twelve grandchildren – Drew Lawwill and wife Kristen, Brandon Lawwill, Nicholas Layman and wife Amanda, Stephanie Willey and husband Scott, Jason Layman and wife Brittany, Ambera Robinson and husband Dan, Alissa Hartman and husband Matt, Alex Adamson, Alexandra Starkey and husband Shane, Ashton Newberry, Carlee Ellis and Caroline Householder and husband JT; thirteen great grandchildren – Levi Layman, Jacob and Caleb Robinson, Asher, Eli and Ephram Hartman, Harley and Oakley Schultz, Solomon and Collins Willey, Adalyn and Evelyn Lawwill and Josie Layman; one sister – Wilda Wardlow of Williamsburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Ave., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or the Mt.Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Ave., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154

