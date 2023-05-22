Brown County Coroner Dr. C. Timothy McKinley, his wife Shawna, and his coroner staff attended the annual Ohio State Coroner’s Association yearly training from May 11-13 at the Embassy Suites in Dublin, OH.

During the annual OSCA banquet, Dr. McKinley was awarded the 2023 Paul A. Corey Distinguished Service Award in appreciation for his many years of service and dedication.

Dr. McKinley has served Brown County as their Coroner for a total of 8 terms which will conclude at the end of 2024.

Dr. McKinley has been a practicing physician in Brown County and will be starting his 38th year in July, Medical Director of Hospice of Hope, and is the Medical Director at the Ohio Valley Manor.