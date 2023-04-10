This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team wrestlers pose with their awards. Front row, from the left Paul McKnight (Wilmington), Thane McCoy (Wilmington), Carson Hibbs (Wilmington), Gage Davis (Wilmington), and Billy Foster (New Richmond); back row, Cody Lisle (Clinton-Massie), Brodie Green (Clinton-Massie), Carson Kessen (Goshen), Collin Moeller (Batavia), Nathan Kulbe (Batavia), Wyatt Eppert (Batavia), and Tate Bein (Batavia). Not pictured is Josh Snell (Wilmington). Photo by Wade Linville

As a traditional end to another successful high school wrestling season, the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference handed out awards to his year’s first team wrestlers, coaches of the year, wrestlers of the year, and league champion teams during its annual winter banquet held in March.

Wilmington finished as this year’s SBAAC American Division champion, followed by Clinton-Massie in second place.

Wilmington senior Thane McCoy received the American Division Wrestler of the Year Award, and Wilmington’s Kelly Tolliver took home the American Division Wrestling Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving American Division First Team awards were: Josh Snell (Wilmington), Paul McKnight (Wilmington), Thane McCoy (Wilmington), Carson Hibbs (Wilmington), Gage Davis (Wilmington), Billy Foster (New Richmond), Cody Lisle (Clinton-Massie), Brodie Green (Clinton-Massie), Carson Kessen (Goshen), Collin Moeller (Batavia), Nathan Kulbe (Batavia), Wyatt Eppert (Batavia), and Tate Bein (Batavia).

It was Blanchester winning the SBAAC National Division with Bethel-Tate finishing runner-up.

Bethel-Tate junior Logan Dean received the National Division Wrestler of the Year Award, and Blanchester’s Ryan Shafer received the National Division Wrestling Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving National Division First Team awards were: Ryan Hager (Williamsburg), Colby Johnson (Clermont Northeastern), Josh Groeber (Clermont Northeastern), Hunter Smith (Blanchester), Tristen Malone (Blanchester), Cody Kidd (Blanchester), Chasen Allison (Blanchester), Trent Grigsby (Bethel-Tate), Logan Dean (Bethel-Tate), and Hunter Darnell (Bethel-Tate).