Gary Lynn Neu, age 71, of Bentonville, Ohio passed from this earth to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by: his Father and Mother, Harold and Delpha (Thompson) Neu; Brother, Scotty Neu, and Brother and Sister-in-Law Stephen and Donna Neu.

Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan (Bolender) Neu. (Gary and Sue had just celebrated their 50th year of marriage this past summer). He also leaves behind three daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa (Jeff) Newman of West Union, Lori (Chad) Grooms of West Union and Leslie (Shawn) Young of Williamsburg along with six grandchildren: Kaylee and Kore Newman, Preston and Payton Grooms, and Owen and Nora Young. Gary leaves siblings: Terry (Teresa) Neu, Tamala (Ron) Mulkey, and John (Donna) Neu along with several nieces and nephews and many friends, colleagues, and church family.

A dedicated Christian, Gary loved Jesus Christ as his personal savior and loved serving as elder in the Russellville Church of Christ as well as distributing bibles with the Gideons. He was a great influence on his many students in his 39 year career as a math teacher at Eastern Brown High School.

Funeral Services are planned at the Russellville Church of Christ at 11am on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Interment will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to The Gideons International.

