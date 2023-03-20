William “Bill” Koewler beloved husband of 61 years to Shirley Koewler (nee Rhoten), loving father of Greg, Steve (Julie) and Brian (Karin) Koewler and Pam (Scott) Lovdal, dear grandfather of Morgan, Mack, Kaitlyn, Connor, Madelyn, Jake, Abby, Elle, Jarred and Mitch. Bill retired from Procter & Gamble in 1994 and he and Shirley spent many years traveling the U.S. and beyond. At home he enjoyed spending time in his workshop and taking care of his yard. He took the life he was given and lived it to the fullest, he was an inspiration to his family and everyone who knew him. Bill passed away on Tuesday March 14, 2023, at the age of 86.

Memorial visitation at St. Bartholomew Church 9375 Winton Rd. 45231 on Friday, March 31 from 10 AM until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. At 2:30 PM burial services will be conducted at Maplewood Cemetery, Ripley, Ohio, by Rev. Fr. Dohrman Byers.

Following these services, relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at the Fellowship Hall of the Centenary United Methodist Church, 110. N. Second St., Ripley. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati.