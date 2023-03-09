Will our community be next?

Press Release

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced its third annual community revitalization grant program, Kubota Hometown Proud™ and Baxla Tractor Sales is calling on our community to submit a local project for a chance to win $100,000 in funding to refresh or revitalize a public space.

Kubota will initially award five $100,000 grants – one in each of the company’s operating divisions – and then put each of the five winning projects to public vote in August for a chance to receive the Kubota Community Choice Award and an additional $100,000 grant. Visit KubotaHometownProud.com through March 31 to enter.

“We are not only your Kubota dealer for all your equipment needs, but we’re also an active part of this community and want to help give back in meaningful ways so we can all prosper together. We’re excited to share our hometown pride by sharing this opportunity and hopefully bring some support home to our community,” said Chris Baxla, president.

The application process is an easy online form and is open now through March 31. Any community project located within a 50-mile radius of Baxla Tractor Sales will be considered – from building an agricultural center or community garden, to renovating a fairground, rodeo arena, or barn project, and much more.

Applying is an easy, three-step process:

● Step One: Visit KubotaHometownProud.com between now and March 31, 2023. An authorized officer or employee with the legal authority to act on behalf of the municipality or registered 501(c)(3) organization can enter.

● Step Two: Fill out the online application form to tell us about a community project in need.

● Step Three: Upload project photos and organization information, then click ‘enter.’ That’s it!

After the application period closes on Friday, March 31, all project entries will be reviewed and Kubota will select five winners, one from each of Kubota’s five operating regions, to each receive a$100,000 grant. Then, from August 1-14, the public is invited to visit KubotaHometownProud.com to cast a vote for one of the top five winning projects. The community project with the highest number of votes will be presented with the Kubota Community Choice Award and will receive an additional $100,000 grant. Every vote cast serves as an entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Kubota zero-turn mower or sub-compact tractor.