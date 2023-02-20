Kayla Sullivan, 27, of Mt. Orab, was arrested on charges in the death of an 11-week-old infant.

Sullivan was taken into custody by Brown County Sheriff deputies around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, in relation to the death of the 11-week-old that occurred on Sept. 24, 2022.

It was on Sept. 24 of last year when the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from 4515 State Route 286 in Mt. Orab advising of an 11-week-old infant that was not breathing, according to information provided by the Brown County Sheriff Department.

The infant was transported to Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital where the child was pronounced deceased.

The death sparked an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office, ultimately leading to Sullivan being charged with involuntary manslaughter, as well as endangering children, a third degree felony.