Johnny Vance Black of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away in Kenwood, Ohio on February 7, 2023, at the age of 78. He was born to the late Floyd and Evelyn (nee Vance) Black on October 24, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Johnny is survived by his loving children Josh (Jami) Black of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Kasey (David) Shiveley of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Desiree (Kyle) Arn of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Lexis Black of Lowell, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Bransen Black of Chicago, Illinois, Kaylee Shiveley of Cincinnati, Ohio, Karis Shiveley of Cincinnati, Ohio, Keaton Shiveley of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Trenton Arn of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Remington Arn of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and his sister Marcy (Tom) Hutchinson of Mt. Orab, Ohio. Also survived by his nephew and niece Ben Hutchinson of Milton, Tennessee, and Brittany Burns of Findlay, Ohio; along with his aunt Ava Jo Bohl of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and his cousin David Bohl of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Johnny was a part of the Tennessee Walking Horse Association, and an agent for the USDA Horse Protection Program. He was also an Auxiliary Deputy for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Johnny had his private pilot license and was a member of the Mt. Orab Life Squad.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be held the evening before Monday, February 13, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the funeral service at Mt. Orab Cemetery.