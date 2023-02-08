Western Brown tops New Richmond to clinch league title

In a league battle to determine who would stake claim to this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division boys’ basketball title, it was the Western Brown Broncos topping the visiting New Richmond Lions 60-44 on Feb. 3 to finish as league champs.

Both teams entered the Feb. 3 game with one league loss each. The Broncos fell to Goshen 51-50 in a league game on the road on Dec. 9 and has not lost a league game since.

The New Richmond Lions suffered both their league losses thus far to Western Brown, the Broncos defeating them 53-43 at New Richmond on Jan. 10.

There were three Broncos shooting for double figures in the Feb. 3 victory over the Lions. Senior forward Drew Novak led the Broncos in scoring with 19 points, sinking seven-of-11 shots from the field and connecting on five-of-five attempts from the foul line. He also led the Broncos on the boards with seven rebounds, dished out four assists, grabbed three steals, and blocked two shots.

Western Brown junior forward Abe Crall finished with 14 points, sinking seven-of-eight shots from the field to go along with three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Broncos’ senior guard Spencer Smith ended the game with 14 points, burying five-of-11 shots from the field (three-of-seven from three point range) and draining one-of-one attempt from the charity stripe.

Leading the Lions in scoring was Rylan Utter with 14 points.

The Broncos took control early, jumping out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter.

The Lions managed to trim away at the Bronco lead in the second quarter, outscoring Western Brown 15-12 in the frame.

At halftime break, it was Western Brown with a 30-23 lead.

In a close third quarter, it was the Broncos outscoring the Lions 13-12 to up their lead to 43-35.

The Broncos capped off the 16-point victory by outscoring the Lions 17-9 in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos were at Loveland for a non-league game on Feb. 4, coming away with a 52-35 non-league victory to up their overall record to 17-3 and expand their winning streak to six games.

Novak recorded a double-double in the win at Loveland with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He also had four blocks in another outstanding court performance.

The Broncos were scheduled to host Turpin on Feb. 7.

The Broncos wrapped up SBAAC American Division play this season with a 9-1 league mark.