Harry Darrell Bohl, age 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, February 6, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was retired from Dyment and a United States Air Force veteran. Darrell was born August 20, 1937 in Georgetown, Ohio the oldest son of the late Harry Delbert and Viola Mae (Fite) Bohl. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Darrell James Bohl and two brothers – Tuffy and Terry Bohl.

Mr. Bohl is survived by his loving wife of 62 years – Janet (Seidel) Bohl whom he married February 13, 1960; four daughters – Teresa Stanforth and husband Mike of Williamsburg, Ohio, Catherine Holler, Colleen Hoerth and husband Rob and Pauleen Cromer and husband Eric all of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Ashley Goodin and fiancé Ian Wolf, Jessica Wiley and husband David, Melissa Barford and fiancé Anthony, Crystal Wolfe and fiancé Sean, Robin Dine and husband Zach, Kayce Hoerth and fiancé Jon, Colin Hoerth and Stephanie O’leary; eight great grandchildren – Tori, Zakary, Joe, Jaylin, Aiden, Kylie, Dominic and David; three brothers – Gayle Bohl of Middletown, Ohio, Rick Bohl of Georgetown, Ohio and Chris Bohl of Mt. Orab, Ohio; four sisters – Linda Moore of Georgetown, Ohio; Sandy Clark and husband Ross of Decatur, Ohio, Geraldine Tucker of Maysville, Kentucky and Sherry Schneiders and husband George of Cincinnati, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contribution may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati East, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 or at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org

