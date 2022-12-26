Eastern Brown softball standout Riley Kattwinkel will continue her career on the diamond at the next level.

Kattwinkel signed with Hocking College in a ceremony at Eastern Brown High School on Wednesday, December 14. She said she chose to become a Hawk based on a couple of different factors.

“I loved the campus,” Kattwinkel said. “The coach was amazing. He made me feel comfortable on campus. I’ve always wanted to do sports and business, so I put them together.”

According to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference website, Kattwinkel batted .364 with a .382 on-base percentage. She drove in five runs and scored five of her own over 14 games last season (33 at-bats).

Kattwinkel plans to major in sports management at Hocking College.