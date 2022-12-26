Eastern’s Riley Kattwinkel signed with Hocking College to continue her softball career. Pictured above with Kattwinkel are her father, Doug Kattwinkel, and her mother, Lynn Kattwinkel. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Eastern Brown softball standout Riley Kattwinkel will continue her career on the diamond at the next level.

Kattwinkel signed with Hocking College in a ceremony at Eastern Brown High School on Wednesday, December 14. She said she chose to become a Hawk based on a couple of different factors.

“I loved the campus,” Kattwinkel said. “The coach was amazing. He made me feel comfortable on campus. I’ve always wanted to do sports and business, so I put them together.”

According to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference website, Kattwinkel batted .364 with a .382 on-base percentage. She drove in five runs and scored five of her own over 14 games last season (33 at-bats).

Kattwinkel plans to major in sports management at Hocking College.