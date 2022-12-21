Hervey Allen “Sonny” Hinson, 70, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was retired from Cincinnati Milacron, a veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard and a member of the Masonic Lodge 71 in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Hinson was born June 27, 1952 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Hervey Louis and Lillie Muriel (Henderson) Hinson. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Debby Hinson; infant son – Jason Hinson and a sister – Jennifer Hinson.

Mr. Hinson is survived by three daughters – Christy Jodrey (Rob) of Ripley, Ohio, Dana Hinson (Gary Preston) of West Union, Ohio and Jennifer Hinson (Eddie Price) of New Richmond, Ohio; five grandchildren – Maranda Thompson, Grant Jodrey, Callie Fultz, Madison Price and Peyton Jodrey; one sister – Debby Pfeffer of Maysville, Kentucky and one brother – Bobby Hinson of Russellville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

