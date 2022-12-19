Ripley’s Ansh Singh rises for a score in the Blue Jays’ Dec. 9 win over Peebles. Photo by Wade Linville

Ripley’s boys and girls basketball teams continued their seasons with mixed results over the last week.

Boys Basketball

Ripley’s boys team won one of three matchups over the last week of action. The team dropped their Southern Hills Athletic Conference opener to Eastern 41-33 on Tuesday, December 6 but rebounded with an overtime win against Peebles on Friday, December 9.

The Blue Jays led the Warriors 11-10 after one quarter. Eastern took a 23-19 advantage into halftime and outscored the Blue Jays 18-14 over the final 16 minutes to secure the win.

Ansh Singh led the visitors from Ripley with 13 points. He also tallied seven steals, six rebounds, four assists and a block.

Chayston Shields tallied nine points and four rebounds. Austin Manning had six points.

Jerod Akers and Mekhi Carsby finished with two points each. Blake Fyffe scored one point.

Later, Ripley knocked off Peebles 50-47 in overtime to win their home opener. The Blue Jays led 23-14 at the break but were outscored 20-14 in the third period and 7-4 in the fourth. Ripley won the overtime period 9-6 to take the win.

Singh led all scorers with 19 points. He also had a game-high six steals.

Gus Gibbs tallied 12 points and nine rebounds. Shields finished with seven points and three assists. Akers and Ty Fyffe scored four points apiece. Carsby and Manning totaled two points each.

Ripley’s week then ended with a 78-44 loss to Nicholas County (KY) at Mason High School. The Blue Jays are currently 3-2 overall, 1-1 in SHAC play.

Girls Basketball

Ripley’s girls basketball team dropped a trio of contests over the last week.

The Lady Jays began with a non-league loss to Williamsburg on Monday, December 5.

Ripley was outscored 25-14 in the first half en route to a 58-29 defeat.

Kenlee Finn led the team with 14 points. Brooklyn Manning tallied 12 and six rebounds. Raquel Hackney and Lexi Tucker scored two points apiece for the Lady Jays.

On December 8, Ripley fell to Eastern 49-15 in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest. Eastern led 15-5 after one quarter and 29-9 at halftime. Ripley scored six points total in the final two quarters.

The Lady Jays closed out the week with a 56-16 loss to North Adams on Monday, December 12.

In that contest, Manning led the team with seven points. Hackney tallied three. Gracie Blackburn, Fultz and Tucker scored two points each.

Ripley’s next matchup is a road contest at Whiteoak on Saturday, December 17.