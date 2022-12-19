Bobby Ray Prickett, age 75, of Washington Court House, Ohio and formerly of Brown County, Ohio died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his residence. He was a physician’s assistant and a United States Vietnam War Navy veteran. While serving in Vietnam, he received two Purple Heart Medals. Bobby was born May 12, 1947 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Howard and Elizabeth (Purdy) Prickett. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister – Sue Klump and one brother – Danny Prickett.

Mr. Prickett is survived by one nephew – Bobby Klump and wife Brenda of Walton, Kentucky; three nieces – Barbie Plymesser of Ripley, Ohio and Valerie Prickett and Julie Harney and husband Patrick both of Paris, Kentucky and one brother-in-law – James Klump of Ripley, Ohio.

Military graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post # 180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com