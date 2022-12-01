Harry “Jr.” Knechtly, 87, of Winchester, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born April, 10, 1935 in Ripley, son of the late Harry Sr. and Evelyn Davis Knechtly. He was married to his loving wife of 67 years, Jo Ann Bradley Knechtly, whom he married on November 19, 1955. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Knechtly; sister, Lucille Knechtly; foster son, John Rose and a great-grandson, Matt Rose.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Rose (Ron) Hale of Bethel and Katrina (Kevin) Spires of Georgetown; 4 sons, Danny (Gail) Knechtly of Blue Creek, Johnny (Tammy) Knechtly of West Union, Gary (Anna) Knechtly of Sardinia and Brooks (Tanya) Knechtly of Lucasville; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Joyce Knechtly of Mt. Orab.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Winchester United Methodist Church, 70 Washington St., Winchester. Tom Napier and Brooks Knechtly will officiate. Burial will follow at Winchester Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope or Winchester United Methodist Church.

