Owen D. Hacker, age 94, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday October 4, 2022 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, KY.

He was born January 13, 1928 in Hamilton, OH, son of the late Claude O. and Nora Arnold Hacker Sr.

Owen was a member of the Sardinia United Methodist Church where he was a Trustee for many years. He was also a former member of the Sardinia Masonic Lodge, Scottish RiteValley of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Shriners, Sardinia American Legion and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and was a Cincinnati sports fan with the Reds being his favorite.

Surviving are son, John Hacker, daughter, Gail (John) Carraher, five grandchildren, Krista (James) Stevens, Kimberly (Eric) Wiesmann, Jillian (Brandon) Beach, John (Heather) Carraher, III and Jodi (Matthew) Gallogly. Also surviving are nine great-Grandchildren, Jocilyn, Rowen, Sawyer, Rorie, Cameron, Adilynn, Allyson, Connor, & Cara as well as 6 brothers, Theodore, Jerry, Lowell Dean, Michael, Wayne and Andy Hacker and many nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, Owen was preceded in death by his wife, June Ann Hacker whom he married on May 14, 1949 and passed away June 14, 2017, 4 brothers, Claude Hacker, Jr., Tom Hacker, Joe Hacker, Gordon Hacker and a sister, Patricia Hacker.

Services will be held at the Sardinia United Methodist Church, Monday, October 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm with Greg Inboden officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery where the U.S. Army will conduct military honors.

Friends will be received at the Sardinia United Methodist Church Monday, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown is serving the family.

Contributions in Owen's memory may be made to the Sardinia United Methodist Church or Hospice of Hope.