Etta Mae Kiser, 90 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Etta Mae was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 25, 1932, the daughter of the late Arthur and Stella (Glies) Taylor. Etta Mae attended the Church of Christ in Sardinia.

In addition to her parents, Etta Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C Kiser, Sr., who died on March 28, 2018. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Peggy) Kiser, Jr., of Sardinia; and Robert (Paula) Kiser, of Hillsboro; and her daughter, Carolyn King, of Sardinia. Etta Mae will be missed by her grandchildren, Clay (Kelli) Kiser, Clint (Melinda) Kiser, Rachel (Caleb) Bohrer, Alicia King, Christin (Anthony) Fisher, and Chad (Erica) King; and by her eleven great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm, at the Bradford-Sullivan­­­­­­ Funeral Home, in Winchester, Ohio. Dave Hopkins will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Joe Meyers Memorial Scholarship, C/O Debbie Forsythe, 7551 US 62, Russellville, Ohio 45168.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.