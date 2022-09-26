The Special Olympics Brown County Sports Day was held at the Mt. Orab Sports Complex on Sunday, Sept. 18. Photo by Wade Linville

The Special Olympics Brown County Sports Day was held at the Mt. Orab Sports Complex on Sunday, Sept. 18. Athletes ranging from eight years old to adults who have been identified as having a severe cognitive or developmental delay were eligible to take part. Stations included corn hole, volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball, and softball. T-shirts were available for purchase to raise money for future Special Olympics events.

The Special Olympics Brown County Sports Day was a great success with many taking part in a fun-filled day of athletic activities.