Skate Around the Square was held on Sept. 3 at the Courthouse Square in Georgetown, as local children took to the streets with their roller skates to enjoy a fun-filled evening of skating and treats.

Registration was free, and a free cup of goodies went out to the first 50 kids to register. Those under 18 could enjoy a free shaved ice treat from Inlow Concessions, a kids meal at Cherry Street Cafe, and a free dessert treat from Ulysses.