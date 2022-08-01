Joy Black, age 89, of Ripley, OH, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born October 12, 1932 in Brown County, OH, to the late Carl Sr. and Deamie (Robinson) Bravard. She retired from the Eastern School District where she was a secretary. She also was a member of the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Elmer Black of Ripley; children, Tim Black and wife Nancy of Georgetown, Tony Black and wife Lisa of Ripley, Chris Black of Winchester and Jennifer Beach of Cincinnati; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Bob Young will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

