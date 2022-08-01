Mary R. Goecke, age 86 of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away on July 28, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. Mary was born October 7, 1935 the daughter of the late Stephen Waits Smith and Bertha Ingle Smith. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by one granddaughter – Veronica L. Anderson; one great grandson – Kevin M. Sullivan and one son-in-law – Everett L. Anderson.

Mary is survived by her daughters – Patty and Teri (Andy); granddaughters – Natalie (Bob), Mary Michaila (Graham) and Jade; grandsons – Jamie and AJ; great granddaughters – Tara and Destiny (Caleb); great grandson – Justin; great-great grandson – Waylon and great-great granddaughters – Wynona and Audyn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio with Fr. Cordonnier of St. Angela Merici officiating. Final resting place will be at the St. Patrick Cemetery Columbarium in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040.

