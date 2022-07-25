Charles Herbert “Red” Burnett, age 93, of Mowrystown passed away peacefully Thursday evening July 21, 2022 at his home in Mowrystown, OH.

He was born November 14, 1928 in Hamilton, OH, son of the late Russell Andrew Burnett and Alma Farthing Burnett.

Charles had attended Morgan School in Okeana, Ohio and had worked as a truck driver and retired in 1993 from Rumpke Inc. He had served as Councilor of Colerain Council 26 of the Junior Order V.A.M. in Miamitown, OH. He and his first wife Charlotte were long time residents of Harrison, Miamitown and Hamilton. Charles and his second wife Verna were residents of Mowrystown where they attended the Mowrystown Church of Christ.

Surviving is his wife, Verna L. Eyre Burnett of Mowrystown, 3 sons, Gary (Deborah) Burnett, of Hamilton, Larry (Patricia) Burnett, of Peebles and Randy Burnett of Hamilton. Also surviving are 5 Grandchildren, Deana (Adam) Pate, Patricia (Chris) Robinson, Brittany (Ryan Kincaid) Burnett, Christopher (Victoria) Burnett, Amy (Quintin) Graff, 7 great grandchildren, Matthew Pate, Mikayla Eversole, Ian Robinson, Ryan Robinson, Victoria Graff and Madison Graff. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and many long time friends.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte Ruby Burnett, and his siblings, Martha Webb, Russell “J.R.” Burnett, Elizabeth Pennington, Paul Burnett, Theodore Burnett and Tommy Burnett.

Services will be held at Mowrystown Church of Christ, July 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating.

Friends will be received at the Mowrystown Church of Christ, 28 W. Main St. Mowrystown, OH 45155 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Cremation will follow with interment at Gibson Cemetery in Bright, Indiana.

If desired, contributions in Charles' Memory may be made to the Mowrystown Church of Christ Building Fund P.O Box 17 Mowrystown, OH 45155. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.