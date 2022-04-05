Albert Francis Spiller, Jr., age 88, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a retired machinist for Milacron, a Command Sargent Major for the United States Army National Guard retiring after 39 years of service, a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio, Knight of Columbus, St. Vincent DePaul and the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio where he was the former ceremonial officer and a volunteer for the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Albert was born November 17, 1933 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Albert F. Spiller, Sr. and Naomi (Ellis) Spiller. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – George Spiller.

Mr. Spiller is survived by his wife of 65 years – Gail (Haitz) Spiller whom he married July 28, 1956; three sons – Mike Spiller of Georgetown, Ohio, Jeff Spiller and wife Stephanie of Williamsburg, Ohio and Chris Spiller and wife Nicole of Ripley, Ohio; four grandchildren – Heather Spiller of Georgetown, Ohio, Brittany Innis and husband Micha of York, Virginia and Austin and Ben Spiller both of Ripley, Ohio; three great grandchildren – Carmen, Ronin and Reagan Innis; one brother – Joe Spiller and wife Linda of Vevay, Indiana; one sister – Pat Daulton and husband Barry of Ripley, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Sandra Wayson of Columbia, South Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 11, 2022 at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will officiate. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with Military Honors by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Catholic Church, 509 East State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

