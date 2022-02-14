James Earl Heslar, age 70 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was the former owner and operator of Georgetown Marble and Granite in Georgetown, Ohio. Jim was the 3rd generation to take over the family business in 1976. He retired in 2015 when his son became the 4th generation owner. Retirement did not keep Jim away; he still showed up to work every day to help out wherever he was needed. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration, member and past master of the Georgetown Masonic F&AM Lodge #72, former president of the Monument Builders of Ohio and a member of the FOE #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio. Jim was born September 14, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Earl Edmund and Mary Helen (Kennedy) Heslar.

Mr. Heslar is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debbie (Meador) Heslar whom he married April 5, 1975; two children – Jessie Loeffelholz and husband Jacob of Bellbrook, Ohio and Kelly Heslar and wife Bethany of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Max and Myka Loeffelholz and Brayden and Quinten Heslar; one sister Ann Tweddle and husband Jim of Columbus, Ohio and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the St. Michael School, 300 Market Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

