Robert T. Warner, Sr., age 95, of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Georgetown Villa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a retired U.S Postal carrier for the Georgetown Post Office and a member of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church. Robert graduated from Georgetown High School at age 17 and although he planned to go to college to be an athletic coach he enlisted in the United States Navy for the duration of World War II. He was born October 17, 1926 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Robert C. and Bessie J. Warner and brother of the late Wanda Warner Cahall.

Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gladys Rich Warner, whom he married September 17, 1948; Robert is survived by their three children – Mark Warner and wife Danielle of Georgetown, Ohio, Jill Franck and husband Dennis of Springfield, Missouri and Thomas Warner and wife Kathy of Georgetown, Ohio; 5 grandchildren – Timothy Franck and wife Mandi of Springfield, Missouri, Jessica Graham and husband, Isaac of Glendora, California , Jane Perrine and spouse, Will, of Georgetown, Ohio, Josette Warner and life partner, Brent Slater of Georgetown, Ohio, Nicole Warner and life partner Nicholas Hopkins of Georgetown, Ohio. He is also survived by eight great grandchildren – Shaelee and Shelby Franck of Springfield, Missouri; Gabriel, Lyric, Tennyson and Collette Graham of Glendora, California; Brenleigh and Briella Slater of Georgetown, Ohio and Kaylynn Hopkins of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 6 at 1:00 pm at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dennis Franck will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, February 5, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com