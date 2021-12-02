Margaret Ellen Duncanson age 85 of Anderson Township, Ohio died Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Forest Hills Care Center. She was born March 24, 1936 in Hillsboro, Ohio the daughter of the late Guy B. and Eleanor McCormick Duncanson. Ellen was a schoolteacher having taught at St Vivian School in Finneytown and the Tri-County Academic Center (now known as Southern State Community College). She received her master’s degree in Education from Xavier University, she loved the Cincinnati Reds and her two dogs, Pete and Rose but what was most important to her was her Faith. She is survived by several cousins including, Bob and Jo Anna Carraher who had been her longtime caregivers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special friend, Miriam Burkhart and stepmother, Mable Pierce Duncanson. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4th at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4th. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 119 East Walnut Street, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc