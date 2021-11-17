Several Brown County football players were honored by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association for their play on the gridiron this season.

In all, a total of 12 players from the county were chosen for the teams, which are selected by a media panel from the district.

In Division III, Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak was named the offensive player of the year. Novak also earned a first-team nod having completed 310 of 455 passes for 4,886 yards, 52 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also carried the ball 138 times for 1,068 yards and 19 additional touchdowns, as of this writing.

Dylan Novak also earned a first-team selection. Dylan Novak has 81 receptions for 1,257 yards and eight touchdowns through 13 games this season.

Western Brown’s third first-team all-district player was offensive linemen Cameron Weil.

Two Bronco receivers (Logan Campbell and Matthew Frye) were second-team all-district selections. Campbell recorded 1,078 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on 67 receptions. Frye currently has 48 receptions for 867 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Western Brown defensive back Quentin Collins and running back/wide receiver Zachery Chisman were both named an honorable mention in Division III. Collins has 103 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and five interceptions this season.

Chisman has carried the ball 84 times for 393 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 58 receptions for 911 yards and 10 scores through the air.

In Division VII, Fayetteville had two offensive players earn first-team nods. Quarterback Levi Wiederhold completed 257 of 386 passes for 3,601 yards, 42 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also carried the ball 102 times for 558 yards and three more scores.

Joining Wiederhold on the first-team squad was top wide receiver, Jayden Bradshaw. Bradshaw hauled in 86 receptions for 1,264 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Two other Rocket weapons earned second-team offensive nods: Damion Kistler and Blake Coffman. Kistler finished the year with 904 yards and 12 touchdowns on 54 receptions while Coffman added 873 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, Fayetteville’s Tanner Fleming and Tyler Tipis both were named first-team performers.

In 11 games, Fleming recorded 116 tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Tipis finished the year with 85 total tackles and two interceptions defensively for the Rockets.