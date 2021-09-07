Donald Lee Boone, age 88 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Adams County Manor in West Union, Ohio. He was a professional musician and was a member of The Sandy Valley Boys band. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. Mr. Boone was born October 28, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Otis and Faye (Plummer) Boone. He was also preceded in death by four siblings.

Mr. Boone is survived by his loving wife of nearly twenty years – Elizabeth L. (Brown) Boone; three step-children – Deborah Moran of Blue Creek, Ohio, Connie Sievert of Michigan and Gary McKee of Maysville, Kentucky; many step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will be in Manchester Cemetery in Manchester, Ohio.

