Roger Franklin Downing, age 77 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his residence. He was a truck driver, loved his motorcycle, camping, traveling and horses. Roger was born November 5, 1943 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Robert and Anna (Boone) Downing. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Robert Downing, Jr. and Terry Downing.

Mr. Downing is survived by five children – Christopher Downing and wife Tammy of Ripley, Ohio, Shonna Rockey of Pleasant Plain, Ohio, Joshua Downing of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Dustin Downing of Fayetteville, Ohio and Kyra Downing of Mt.Orab, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Christopher Downing, Jr. and wife Sarah of Amelia, Ohio, Ashely Goodman and husband Mike of Amelia, Ohio, Brittany Raps of Higginsport, Ohio, Dustin Rockey of Amelia, Ohio, Tryston and Gabe Downing both of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Alicianna Downing of Fayetteville, Ohio and Nathan and Eli Miniard both of Mt.Orab, Ohio; numerous great grandchildren and two sisters – Shirley Freeman of Goshen, Ohio and Rhonda Hopper of Amelia, Ohio.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.