Larry E. Wells, 73, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born January 16, 1948 to the late Hershel and Alene Wells. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by son, Timothy.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Alayne Wells of Russellville; children, Andrea, Amy Jo, Kristy (David), Joshua, Amanda (Joe) and Travis (Hannah); 17 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Robin Schutte and husband Phil, Joann Cornelius and husband Roy, Randy Wells and wife Lisa, Vicky Gregory and husband Bill, Tammy Sanders and husband Mike.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Interment followed in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation was held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Larry’s online guestbook can be found at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.