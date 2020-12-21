Congressman Steve Stivers, who grew up in Ripley, was promoted from one star general to two star general in a ceremony in Columbus on December 11. Maj. Gen. Stivers’ promotion follows a 30 year career in the military with multiple deployments.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity in front of me and I can’t say that I ever thought I’d be promoted to major general,” Stivers said. “This promotion really isn’t about me, it’s about the incredible soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers that have helped me through more than 30 years of a National Guard career.”

“Stivers…is one of the highest-ranking National Guard members to simultaneously serve as a member of Congress,” a press release stated. “He served overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom (2004-05) in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, and Djibouti, where he led 400 Soldiers and contractors.”

He was joined at the ceremony by his wife Karen, his children Sarah and Sam, his mother Carol, and his sister. Others, including his brother, joined via a Facebook live stream with over 5,900 views. Stivers said that he chose to keep the in-person ceremony small because of Covid.

During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Jr. spoke of Stivers’ abilities and commended his promotion.

“I can’t think of a better leader and a better position than Steve Stivers to help us…A man who has literally committed his entire adult life to public service,” Harris said. “For a man who attended basic training as a young boy, and served since 1985, went to officer candidate school, has commanded a battalion in a combat zone, commanded our regional training institute, which is that organization that prepares our future leaders,… Steve Stivers has done that.”

Stivers credited his successes to his family and friends. Stivers’ mother, Carol Stivers of Ripley, said that the promotion ceremony, although small in number of attendees because of the pandemic, was “very nice.”

“When he got his first promotion to brigadier general, it was a big step,” she said. Major General is the next step up, and Carol said she is proud of him and his accomplishments.

“He has done very well,” she said. “he’s always worked so hard.”

Stivers said that the National Guard has given him opportunities to fulfill both military interests and civilian. He is currently serving his fifth term as a Member of Congress and represents Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, which is made up of 12 counties including, all of Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway, and Vinton counties, and parts of Athens, Fayette, Franklin, and Ross counties, his website says.

Stivers advised aspiring generals that if he could get to this point in his military career, others can too. He said that there are many soldiers who are looking for leadership, direction, empowerment and support. These are all qualities that he said took root in Brown County.

“Today’s ceremony is a reminder that a regular guy, and average boy, from Ripley Ohio can succeed with a lot of hard work, determination, perseverance, as well as a lot of help from a lot of other people.”