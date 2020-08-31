The Southern Buckeye Warriors hit the gridiron this fall in search of the program’s third consecutive Southern Ohio Independent League Football Super Bowl Championship, and this year’s Southern Buckeye varsity squad certainly has the talent it will take to accomplish a three-peat.

This year’s Warriors are adapting to some changes, mainly taking over positions that were filled by some very skilled upperclassmen who have since graduated, including Tiffin University commit Blade Carrington (quarterback), running back Dylan Lainhart, and Christian Manning (LB). Although they have had to deal with such losses from last year’s 10-0 team, don’t expect it to be a complete “down year” for the SB Warriors.

This year’s Warriors have size, strength, speed, agility, and are well-coached. They may be a bit younger and inexperienced at the varsity level than last year’s team, but Southern Buckeye fans will certainly enjoy watching the competitive youngsters shine under the Friday night lights this fall.

“We lost quite a bit of seniors (from last season) but over half of them weren’t starters,” said Southern Buckeye head football coach Chris Tomlin. “We got some ‘haul butt’ (this season). I’m pretty happy with where we’re at. We still have a lot of returning players, so I think we’ll be right there in the hunt.”

According to Tomlin, Western Latham has joined the SOIL high school teams for this fall.

This year’s Warriors will be a good combination of upperclassmen and underclassmen.

“We have around five or six seniors. It’s a good mixture,” said Tomlin. “I have a lot of sophomores, a few freshmen, and a couple of juniors. I have enough returning players that we’re still going to compete. The league’s hoping we’re not. They think we lost everything from last year, but we didn’t.”

“I’m excited about the year again,” said Tomlin.

Tomlin is preparing his varsity crew to face a bit tougher competition in the SOIL this season, expecting significant improvements out of Peebles and West Union.

“West Union should be back on the upswing,” said Tomlin.

Expect big things on the gridiron this season out of the new Southern Buckeye varsity team’s starting sophomore quarterback Landon Hall.

“He’s very good play action fake, very good fake, a very good athlete, and has very good speed,” Tomlin said of Hall.

Hall is ready to take on the roll as the varsity team’s starting QB.

“I’ve done workouts all summer,” Hall said of his preseason preparation. “I’ve just got to do my part and know the plays.”

Hall, in his second year with the Southern Buckeye Football Program, said this year’s Warriors definitely have what it will take to claim another SOIL Super Bowl crown.

Hall was the starting cornerback on defense for last year’s SB Warrior varsity team.

Another key player back on the field for the Warriors is senior left tackle Colton Geering

It’s also Geering’s second year with the Southern Buckeye Football Program, playing left guard on last year’s team.

“I think we have just as good of potential as we did last year, everybody’s a team player. We’re doing great this year,” said Geering.

“I’ve worked pretty hard this year, because I want to prepare with it being my senior season. I want to go out with a win,” said Geering, who is excited to get the chance to be a senior leader on this year’s Southern Buckeye varsity squad.