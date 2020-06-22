Jackie (Jack) Eugene West age 83 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence with his closest family and friends at his side. He was born September 17, 1936 in Middletown, OH the son of the late Stanley and Grace (Frances) West.

Jack joined the US Army in May 1954. He completed radar school, fixed station intercept equipment repair training and was sent to Japan where he was assigned to the 400th Special Operation Detachment in Okinawa. After completing Airborne training and underwater training, he was deployed to Vietnam. Jack was then assigned to the 3rd Special Forces where he taught several specialized courses to the Philippine military. Jack also served in the Korean War. After 21 years of service to his country, Jack retired a highly decorated Chief Warrant 2. His awards were numerous including; Master Parachute Badge, Army Commendation Medal – Combat, Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal 1st & 2nd Award, National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry W/Palm, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Philippines Parachute Badge, Vietnam Parachute Badge, Thailand Border Parachute Badge, Vietnam Tech Service Medal First Class, Vietnam Signal Badge and the Bronze Star.

Jack also retired from Cincinnati Milacron in 2001 after 22 years of employment. He completed his Bachelors in Education majoring in Biological Science with a 4.0 grade average earning his place on the Deans list from Wilmington College. He was later employed at Kilders.

Jack enjoyed many activities including farming, gardening, design and building, traveling and spending quality time with his family and grandsons.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Julia West in 2015 and sons, David and Kenneth West.

Jackie is survived by 3 daughters, Julie Ann Ramsey of Jacksonville, FL, Bobbie Sue Ramsey of Springfield, IL, Tomoko Consentino of Los Angeles, CA, 3 brothers, James West of Monroe, OH, Gerald (Jerry) West of Trenton, OH and Ronnie West of Peoria, AZ, 10 grandchildren, including Justin Ramsey, Alex and Zachary Weitzel, close friend Jay Roler of Sardinia and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Rev Terry Fite officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery with military services by the Fort Knox Honor Guard and the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral.

