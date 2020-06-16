Francis Emerson Rolph, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. Mr. Rolph was a graduate of Morehead State University and Xavier University with a Masters Degree in Education. He taught school for two years in Hamersville and another twenty-six years in the Georgetown Exempted Village School District. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus of the Ripley council and a 4th Degree Knight in the Maysville Assembly. He served his country as a Master Sergeant in the United States Army, the National Guard and Army Reserves for many years. Mr. Rolph was born March 7, 1940 in Mason County, Kentucky the son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Carrie Josephine (Ring) Rolph. He was also preceded in death by one brother – James Rolph.

Mr. Rolph is survived by his wife of sixty years – Shirley (Hayslip) Rolph, whom he married February 19, 1960; two sons – Mark Rolph and wife Rita of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Matthew Rolph and wife Carolyn of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Eric Rolph, Brian Rolph and wife Amanda, Adam Rolph and wife Paige, Olivia Rolph, Brandon Rolph and wife Virginia, Luke Rolph and Matthew Potasky and six great grandchildren – Evan, Mallory, Huntley, Natalyn, Elizabeth and William.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. Friday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Catholic Church, 509 E State, Georgetown OH 45121 or to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati OH 45263.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com