Eugene Jordan, age 75 of Sardinia, OH passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 31, 1944, in Portsmouth, OH the son of the late Delbert and Bessie Jordan. He was a car salesman.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by son, Eugene Jordan Jr and daughter, Lora Jordan.

He is survived by one daughter, Elmina Taylor and husband Bill of Defiance, OH, the mother of his children, Clara Jordan, two brothers, Jack Jordan and Kenny (Donna) Jordan both of Portsmouth and sister, Evelyn Fisher also of Portsmouth, three grandchildren, Andrew, Amanda and Samantha.

A special thank you to niece Teresa Franklin and husband Aaron for all their help during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, social distancing practices will be followed.

Friends and Families may sign Eugene’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home at 937-377-4182.

