The Georgetown Village Council met virtually on Thursday, May 14th and covered many topics.

The return to normal approaches quicker each day. The curve has been flattened. Nonetheless, lifting the State of Emergency issued by the mayor on March 22nd may prevent Georgetown from receiving financial assistance.

“I would advise keeping the declaration of emergency in place until we know that no other costs will have to be incurred, and we won’t have to take additional precautions,” said solicitor Joe Braun. Multiple sources of funding are still emerging at state and federal levels, for which a declared state of emergency may be a necessary condition.

Other discussion was in reference to the Rumpke facility which had been front and center before the Coronavirus dominated headlines in the spring.

“I will say the wells being dug has definitely helped the smell,” said council member Kelly Cornette.

A representative from Rumpke was online for the meeting and shared updates that the installation of 12 gas extraction wells had been completed and a street sweeper was being run an average of 12 hours per day.

“I still get complaints about the debris on roadways,” began council member Wade Highlander. “Let’s be honest, the road conditions are still bad. They might be improved but they’re still bad.”

Rumpke is making plans to relocate the tire wash station and pave a route from there to the property exit. The Rumpke representative was unable to give a timeline for the project but shared in the hopes that the combination of an improved tire wash routine and other measures would continue to see progress.

Somewhat related, a new resolution underwent its first reading Thursday night which, if passed, would prohibit injurious material on roadways. The action would be punishable by a fine of up to $250.

During conversation, it was recommended to add an amendment that a citing officer would be responsible for photographically documenting the circumstances leading to the citation.

All attendees agreed, and this resolution will have two more readings before being passed to allow for policy evolution and community input.

Finally, officials decided to cancel the 2020 Kegs-for-a-Cause beer festival. Logistics for the event had been in the works since January, and planners reached a point where they could no longer delay reservations for vendors and equipment, uncertain that the health and legal environment would permit the gathering this summer.

Many sponsorships may be carried over until the event next year, and council members said they intend to make July 10th, 2021 the biggest beer festival in Georgetown yet.