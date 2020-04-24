William Harold Fite, age 87 of Bethel, Ohio died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a retired forklift operator for the Ford Motor Company for 36 years. Mr. Fite was born May 11, 1932 in New Hope, Ohio the son of the late Franklin William and Elizabeth (Shafer) Fite. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife – Barbara (Waits) Fite in 2010; one brother – Carl Fite and one great granddaughter – Tiffany Fite.

William is survived by two sons – Ricky Fite and wife Pam of Bethel, Ohio and Jeffrey Fite and wife Becky of Hamersville, Ohio; one daughter – Marilyn VanWinkle of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Louise DeAtley and husband John of Bethel, Ohio and Karen Craig of Kentucky; eight grandchildren – Ricky L. Fite, Jr. of Milford, Ohio, Phillip Fite and wife Robin of Hamersville, Ohio, Jodi Hutchins and husband Craig of Bethel, Ohio, Jarod VanWinkle and wife Tonya of Bethel, Ohio, Jason VanWinkle and wife Patricia of Bethel, Ohio, Sarah Fite of Georgetown, Ohio, Ethan Fite and wife Shelby of Jackson Center, Ohio and Emily Fite of Hamersville, Ohio; nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; many step grandchildren; many step great grandchildren and six step great great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private graveside services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Marlin Fannin will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the ABCAP Meals on Wheels, 406 W. Plum Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

